Davis Selected Advisers increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stake by 5.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 28,499 shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)’s stock declined 14.90%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 566,801 shares with $11.96M value, up from 538,302 last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. now has $13.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 2.31M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Among 5 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 7 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. DNB Markets downgraded the shares of GMLP in report on Wednesday, September 5 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) earned “Hold” rating by DNB Markets on Wednesday, November 7. Citigroup maintained the shares of GMLP in report on Tuesday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. See Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) latest ratings:

07/11/2018 Broker: DNB Markets Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

25/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17 New Target: $14 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2018 Broker: DNB Markets Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19 New Target: $17 Maintain

18/07/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold HST shares while 168 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 697.67 million shares or 1.95% less from 711.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura holds 0.01% or 108,246 shares in its portfolio. Fin Svcs Corporation stated it has 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 1.74M are owned by Sei. Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 355,540 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 16,674 shares. Tcw Grp accumulated 539,973 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc stated it has 77,030 shares. 429,805 were reported by American Natl Insurance Tx. 270,865 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 824,889 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Green Street Invsts Lc accumulated 502,100 shares. Pggm holds 1.51% or 13.54M shares in its portfolio. American Invest holds 19,371 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Host Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:HST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Host Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of HST in report on Wednesday, December 12 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Robert W. Baird.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Alphabet Inc. Class C stake by 90,339 shares to 1.03M valued at $1.23 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 291,816 shares and now owns 3.41 million shares. Qurate Retail Inc. Series A was reduced too.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company has market cap of $814.81 million. The firm also engages in the leasing of its fleets. It has a 7.66 P/E ratio. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.