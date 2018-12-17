Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) by 22.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 109,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.82M, down from 485,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 289,516 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has declined 1.95% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 0.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 17,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.69M, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 6.30 million shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN COMMENTS AT ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN CONF; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car loans; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold FR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 112.23 million shares or 3.41% less from 116.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer has 0.05% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 1.06M shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 9,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 19,259 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 95,429 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.04% or 31,067 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 14,737 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Us Natl Bank De accumulated 69,600 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 376,188 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 49,907 shares. Jane Street Ltd accumulated 7,529 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Franklin Resources reported 501,001 shares.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. FR’s profit will be $52.86M for 18.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.83 million activity. HACKETT H PATRICK JR had sold 15,000 shares worth $470,700.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $23.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9,983 shares to 125,779 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tarena International Inc.Class A Adr (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 167,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.11M shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Adr (NYSE:EDU).

Among 12 analysts covering First Ind. Rlty (NYSE:FR), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Ind. Rlty had 37 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 24. The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, December 15. The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 16. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, November 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, November 6 with “Buy”.

Among 19 analysts covering The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. The Blackstone Group L.P. had 77 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, April 28. Bank of America downgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Tuesday, December 8 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 8 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 9 report. As per Friday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight”. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of BX in report on Friday, January 12 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 13,084 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,857 shares. Homrich & Berg has 5,260 shares. Hilton Ltd Com holds 0.07% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) or 12,480 shares. Amer Ins Tx holds 53,155 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 16.54% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 605,000 shares. Paw Cap holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 15,000 shares. 1,130 were reported by Burt Wealth Advisors. 4.92M are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. 10 reported 112,658 shares stake. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Baystate Wealth Limited has 514 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management invested in 84,108 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 277,110 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.60 million activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 3,831 shares to 342,641 shares, valued at $40.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Global Etf Sovereign Debt by 91,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,376 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).