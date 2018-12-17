December 16-17 was a bad day for VeriCoin (VRC) after -6.23% drop

It was bad day for VeriCoin (VRC), as it declined by $-0.0040549736 or -6.23%, touching $0.060988111. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that VeriCoin (VRC) is looking for the $0.0670869221 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.181850513869363. The highest price was $0.079791416 and lowest of $0.0574890612 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0650430846. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, VeriCoin (VRC) tokens went down -42.25% from $0.1056 for coin. For 100 days VRC is down -62.56% from $0.1629. It traded at $0.4425 200 days ago. VeriCoin (VRC) has 31.39 million coins mined with the market cap $1.91 million. It has coins in circulation. It was founded on 07/06/2014. The Crypto VRC has PoST proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine.