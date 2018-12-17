Delphi Management Inc decreased Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBGI) stake by 15.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc sold 12,146 shares as Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBGI)’s stock rose 11.33%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 66,042 shares with $1.87M value, down from 78,188 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcasting Group now has $2.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 488,213 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has declined 15.08% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcasting after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) had a decrease of 1.48% in short interest. CDTX's SI was 1.30M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.48% from 1.32M shares previously. With 63,200 avg volume, 21 days are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)'s short sellers to cover CDTX's short positions. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 107,736 shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 61.01% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.01% the S&P500.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $158,390 activity. The insider MCCANNA LAWRENCE E sold 5,000 shares worth $158,390.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Market Trends Toward New Normal in Perrigo Company plc, Sina, Gerdau SA, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Invesco, and Enbridge â€" Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq" on December 06, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SBGI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 61.62 million shares or 18.08% less from 75.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Summit Secs Group Incorporated Lc reported 0.2% stake. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 82,084 shares. Wealthtrust invested in 56 shares. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 57,134 shares. 123,812 were accumulated by First Lp. Penn Capital Mngmt reported 418,216 shares. Brigade Management LP holds 0.74% or 445,000 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 418,700 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited, Texas-based fund reported 7,251 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 3.89 million shares. Beach Point Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 5.84% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has 7,804 shares. Highland Cap Lp has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 10 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 6.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 1.80% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.67 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $159.49 million for 4.27 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.52% EPS growth.