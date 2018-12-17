Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 92.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 6,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,058 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $803,000, up from 6,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.08 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,915 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.82M, up from 31,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 36.56 million shares traded or 351.55% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 2.51% or 17,402 shares. Moreover, Botty Investors Lc has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highland Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.53% or 153,493 shares. Independent Invsts Incorporated stated it has 88,149 shares. Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has invested 3.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harbour Invest Mgmt Llc owns 20,613 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt has invested 3.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Credit Agricole S A owns 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,031 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 13,981 shares. America First Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,405 shares. Cwh Capital Management accumulated 18,388 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Qv Inc holds 0.02% or 1,520 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 18,240 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs has 1.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories vs. Johnson & Johnson – Motley Fool” published on November 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J extends baby powder crisis slump – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility elevated as shares continue to trend lower – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.94 million activity. 7,899 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $1.08M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Sneed Michael E also sold $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. 166,695 shares were sold by Fasolo Peter, worth $24.41M on Monday, December 3. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77M.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, October 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $147.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 24. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, March 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $99 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, April 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Sell” on Tuesday, January 23.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $751.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 13,080 shares to 202,586 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $8.08 million activity. On Thursday, August 30 the insider LEWIS EARL R sold $1.25 million. The insider FRANK JEFFREY sold 42,912 shares worth $2.67 million.

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. Robert W. Baird initiated FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) rating on Thursday, October 6. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $34 target. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 17 by Needham. Stephens initiated the shares of FLIR in report on Friday, January 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, December 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 4 by Imperial Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FLIR in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by Raymond James.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $445.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Etf (VONG) by 8,477 shares to 5,826 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enstar Group Ltd F (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,387 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yi (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn owns 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1,350 shares. Bluestein R H & Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 6,721 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Covington Cap owns 2,000 shares. Opus Lc accumulated 13,058 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd has 450,000 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.41% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0.3% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Wcm Investment Mgmt Ca stated it has 57,089 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 22,995 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 34,209 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 12,750 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLIR Systems Launches Three Cooled Neutrino Family Thermal Camera Cores – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “FLIR Systems’ CFO Carol Lowe to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For FLIR Systems (FLIR) – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Video Surveillance market to Reach $105.99 billion by 2026 and How New Technology will Play Key Role; DirectView Holdings, Inc (OTC: DIRV), FLIR Systems, Honeywell and Panasonic Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.