Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc. (AN) by 61.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, up from 24,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 709,177 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 39.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 20,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,464 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.14M, up from 110,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 594,758 shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 38.67% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold AN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.32% less from 58.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Grp reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 29,539 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,549 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 40,837 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Manhattan Commerce reported 1,522 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 266,190 shares. Morgan Stanley has 642,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11,713 were reported by Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Corp. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 81,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbs LP holds 50.22% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3.61M shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 23,085 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 78,038 shares. Of Vermont owns 64 shares.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax preps for national omni-channel offering – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UTC spin-off company with $18B in revenue to be based in South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J extends baby powder crisis slump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. AutoNation had 47 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 6 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was initiated by Seaport Global on Tuesday, August 9 with “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, August 31 with “Peer Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 28. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 28 by Susquehanna. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, April 16.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $680.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13,000 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 251,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,600 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.09 million activity. The insider EDELSON DAVID B sold $2.03 million. GRUSKY ROBERT R sold 2,500 shares worth $100,000. 74,208 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares with value of $3.02M were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 29.26 million shares or 4.26% more from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 80,623 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 7,030 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Hl Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 3,964 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,127 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 9,232 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 20,170 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mesirow Financial Inv Management accumulated 131,464 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Nomura Holdings accumulated 4,691 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Schroder Investment Mgmt accumulated 7,900 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 7,984 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 8 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $37.88 million activity. POLK DENNIS also sold $192,415 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares. 122,202 SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares with value of $9.56 million were bought by MIAU MATTHEW. $232,864 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was sold by STEFFENSEN DWIGHT on Tuesday, October 23. MURAI KEVIN M sold $256,203 worth of stock. 557 shares were sold by LEUNG SIMON, worth $55,703 on Monday, July 2. 122,202 shares were bought by SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD, worth $9.56 million.

Among 11 analysts covering SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. SYNNEX had 37 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Underperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, October 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of SNX in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SNX in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. Zacks upgraded the shares of SNX in report on Thursday, August 27 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 29 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, September 10. Brean Capital maintained the shares of SNX in report on Friday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synnex: Undervalued After Post-Earnings Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex Continues Aggressive Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SYNNEX Corporation to Present at the 2018 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 4, 2018 – Stockhouse” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 53,625 shares to 234,627 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 115,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,262 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).