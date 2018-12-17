Diamond (DMD) registered -6.51% fall for a day

Diamond (DMD) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0643975269999999 or -6.51% trading at $0.925428421. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Diamond (DMD) eyes $1.0179712631 target on the road to $2.11590616203127. DMD last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.989825948 and low of $0.8826057 for December 16-17. The open was $0.989825948.

Diamond (DMD) is down -43.23% in the last 30 days from $1.63 per coin. Its down -61.76% in the last 100 days since when traded at $2.42 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DMD traded at $4.95. DMD has 3.04 million coins mined giving it $2.82M market cap. Diamond maximum coins available are 4.38 million. DMD uses Groestl algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 13/07/2013.

Diamond (DMD) combines the best from Bitcoin/Litecoin/Novacoin/Luckycoin/Florincoin, it uses both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. This provides a excellent resistence to 51% attack. It also combines the random block feature from Luckycoin, making it the first coin in PoW/PoS category to use random blocks. This coin has very low transaction fees. It provides steady coin supply at 1 diamond per block for 8 years.

It’s SCARCE

There will be only 4,38 million Diamonds created over the course of many decades, making this one of the most scarce electronic commodities.

It’s VALUABLE

The moment you acquire Diamond it becomes an interest bearing asset with 50% return per year. The interest will be successively reduced over the coming years.

It’s SECURE

Security lies at the core of Diamond. This means that transactions cannot be forged or altered while gaining an access to your account is practically impossible.

It’s BRAND

Diamond is the brand you can trust. It is not only ideal for promoting your own business, but also a tool that can be utilised to engage your customers, taking your enterprise into another level.

It’s FAST

Diamond network has been designed to be excellent for quick money transfers. Under one minute block times ensure unparalleled speed to conventional remittance and payment systems.

It’s ECOLOGICAL

Proof-of-Stake approach not only dramatically reduces carbon footprint but also dramatically lowers electricity consumption making it environmentally friendly.

