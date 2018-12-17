Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Coty Inc. (Cl A) (COTY) stake by 10.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 514,414 shares as Coty Inc. (Cl A) (COTY)’s stock declined 37.27%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 5.42M shares with $68.13 million value, up from 4.91M last quarter. Coty Inc. (Cl A) now has $5.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 7.50 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 56.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) had a decrease of 8.58% in short interest. CCJ’s SI was 9.63 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.58% from 10.53M shares previously. With 3.21 million avg volume, 3 days are for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s short sellers to cover CCJ’s short positions. The SI to Cameco Corporation’s float is 2.44%. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 900,794 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold COTY shares while 99 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 489.07 million shares or 0.58% more from 486.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 50,041 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 803,335 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.05% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.92M shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 2,049 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 137,510 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1,081 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc reported 17,036 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Sun Life Fin stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 182,141 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il has 11,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% stake. Symons Capital Mgmt owns 480,653 shares.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $125.96 million activity. Shares for $20.05M were bought by Laubies Pierre on Monday, November 12. JAB Cosmetics B.V. had bought 2.60M shares worth $31.95 million. Singer Robert S bought $373,289 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Thursday, November 15.

Among 8 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Coty had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 23. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 21. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 16.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. It currently has negative earnings. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates.