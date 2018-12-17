Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 9,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,671 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.02M, up from 48,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $163.28. About 33.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 3,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19 million, down from 73,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98 million.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Takes Another Bite Out of Sonos – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), FANG Stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) And More – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAPL, NXPI – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Bears Cannot See The Forest For The Trees – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Apple production cut – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $404.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 13,428 shares to 115,250 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,881 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 20 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, November 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Instinet. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, January 12. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Tuesday, September 19. Guggenheim maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,330 shares. Portland Global Advsr invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 398,094 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.67% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 22,870 shares. 546,852 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdings. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.54% or 31,529 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 827,254 are held by Hexavest Inc. Sandler Cap Mgmt reported 81,000 shares. Calamos Ltd holds 2.20 million shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Guardian, California-based fund reported 520,405 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Co holds 112,221 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Disney shares peek inside Ralph Breaks VR attraction – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T’s Streaming Strategy Makes No Sense – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Disney VR tech aims to mix in real-world interactions – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $247.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 50,490 shares to 53,562 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roberts Glore And Il has 7,791 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 473,737 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited owns 75,428 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Co reported 1,070 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fort Lp owns 8,429 shares. Highland Lc reported 100,278 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.33% or 20,355 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aull Monroe Mgmt owns 17,936 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. 35,976 are held by Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corporation. 5,314 are owned by Neumann Management Ltd Llc. Transamerica Advsr holds 2,015 shares. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 203,668 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.11% or 495,988 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,627 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.