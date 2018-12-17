Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 71.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 943,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 382,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.85M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 16.82 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 193% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $587,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $67.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1524.6. About 5.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $256.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Home Construction (ITB) by 14,735 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (Call) (NYSE:CCL) by 13,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (Call) (NYSE:IBM).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. The insider SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50M.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.