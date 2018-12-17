Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 54.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 5,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $265.05. About 7.21 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (CHEF) by 15.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 62,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 351,587 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.78 million, down from 414,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 174,276 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 81.61% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 selling transactions for $194.08 million activity. The insider BARTON RICHARD N sold $294,396. 105,868 shares valued at $34.80M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Monday, October 22. 6,062 shares were sold by Peters Gregory K, worth $2.42M. Bennett Kelly sold $4.20 million worth of stock or 14,000 shares. On Monday, July 23 SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 111,391 shares. $189,272 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by KILGORE LESLIE J on Tuesday, June 19.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $210.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Corporate Bond Etf (CIU) by 44,732 shares to 89,006 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 22,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 276.09 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Service Network Llc invested in 11,364 shares or 0.31% of the stock. M&T Bankshares reported 29,740 shares. 23,969 were reported by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 2,823 shares. 853 are owned by Burney. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Company has 6.68% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.75M shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc invested in 0.51% or 16,186 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 156,517 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. 53,524 are owned by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Signature & Advsr Lc reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited has invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Raymond James & Associates holds 0.18% or 315,300 shares. 693,285 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. West Oak Cap Llc reported 150 shares.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 39.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $9.59 million for 27.68 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.42% EPS growth.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $35.61 million activity. $34,925 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was bought by OLIVER KATHERINE on Monday, September 10. Pappas Christopher sold $7.39 million worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $376,800 were sold by Lecouras Patricia on Tuesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 10 investors sold CHEF shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.34 million shares or 6.75% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 9,119 shares. 223,969 are held by Geode Mngmt Llc. Jupiter Asset holds 324,054 shares. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Ltd Ma reported 53,822 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 369,674 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Liability Com owns 0.49% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 251,843 shares. American Intll Gp holds 0% or 14,425 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Company holds 1.02% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) or 4.81M shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company reported 18,570 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 1.71 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,368 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 33,012 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company reported 52,217 shares. 13,778 are owned by Art Ltd Company.