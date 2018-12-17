Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc. (AVAV) by 38.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 18,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,001 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, down from 47,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 228,383 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has risen 29.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M; 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 17/05/2018 – Aurelius: At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 06/03/2018 – Drone Maker AeroVironment Swings To Surprise Quarterly Loss — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 17/05/2018 – Aerovironment Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed; 11/04/2018 – Aerovironment Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabi is encouraged to contact us

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, down from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $170.78. About 2.35 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $324,042 activity. Karklin Kenneth D. sold 620 shares worth $45,210.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.7 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold AVAV shares while 56 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 1.64% more from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 23,000 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Company reported 0.48% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). United Ser Automobile Association reported 3,384 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 44,741 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 8,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 49,323 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). 12,170 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Prudential Fincl reported 36,023 shares. Northern Tru invested in 281,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Canal Ins Co has 3.48% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 100,000 shares.

Analysts await AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. AVAV’s profit will be $3.30M for 127.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by AeroVironment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AeroVironment had 32 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 11. The stock of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 10. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Monday, August 31. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 30. The company was maintained on Monday, August 28 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, December 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 6. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 28 with “Neutral”.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $672.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iradimed Corp. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 24,433 shares to 61,207 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 45,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 107,090 shares to 194,369 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, October 31. As per Wednesday, September 30, the company rating was downgraded by Summit Research. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Jefferies. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, July 28. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 30. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, December 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 18 by Credit Suisse.

