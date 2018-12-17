Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) by 287.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 65,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,939 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Daqo New Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 52,716 shares traded. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has declined 45.96% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED BY CO’S CASH, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, BANK LOANS & OTHER; 11/04/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN; 11/04/2018 – Daqo New Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Amer Depositary Shrs; 24/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy Receives Government Approval for Entire Phase 4 Capacity Expansion; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $2.79; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 3B NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND BEGIN PILOT PRODUCTION BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Daqo New Energy Filed Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ADS $2.90

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 10.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,256 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82M, down from 43,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 278,927 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 18.37% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c

Among 3 analysts covering Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Daqo New Energy had 16 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Roth Capital. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 26 report. As per Sunday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 4 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Roth Capital. Roth Capital maintained Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) rating on Friday, August 4. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $3500 target. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3500 target in Monday, June 5 report. The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Roth Capital.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $17.19 million activity. On Monday, December 3 MICHAS ALEXIS P sold $454,750 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 5,000 shares. The insider FRIEL ROBERT F sold $14.62 million. $319,088 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was sold by Butters Deborah A. on Monday, October 1. Tereau Daniel R had sold 3,308 shares worth $319,487 on Monday, September 24. The insider Corbett James sold 4,175 shares worth $393,870. 2,206 shares were sold by Witz Pascale, worth $184,455.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,266 shares to 43,670 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PKI shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 103.17 million shares or 1.81% less from 105.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 0% or 4,207 shares. Park Corporation Oh invested in 6,837 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 8,619 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,532 shares. Vantage Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 800 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets Corp has 0.03% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested in 61,798 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Company reported 3,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.03% or 707,287 shares. Commerce Retail Bank reported 5,214 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,567 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 3,080 shares.

Analysts await PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 19.59% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.97 per share. PKI’s profit will be $129.04 million for 17.50 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by PerkinElmer, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.89% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. PerkinElmer Inc had 61 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, August 27. The company was initiated on Thursday, January 7 by Deutsche Bank. Piper Jaffray maintained PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 2 with “Underweight”. Jefferies maintained the shares of PKI in report on Tuesday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 19. The stock of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Monday, March 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 26 by Cowen & Co.