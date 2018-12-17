Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 3,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.66 million, up from 38,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 20.22M shares traded or 24.29% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 9.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 533,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.23 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $548.01 million, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.55M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 21.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $732.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrellgas Partners Lp Unit Ltd (NYSE:FGP) by 150,005 shares to 15,960 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 19,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,102 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWR).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan closes Europe property fund with total capacity of $5.3B – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Did Berkshire Hathaway Buy JPMorgan Chase Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on November 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/6/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Banking Roundup: Buffett ups JPMorgan stakeâ€¦ BofAâ€™s federal discrimination suit dismissed – L.A. Biz” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan CEO Dimon: Buybacks are for times when stock is cheap – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $3.50 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Smith Gordon.

Among 14 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Crestview Completes Acquisition of Elo Touch Solutions from The Gores Group – Financial Post” on December 14, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “TE Connectivity Announces Pricing of $350 Million Floating Rate Senior Notes Offering – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Announces $615000 International Order for the T-47/M5 Mode 5 Test Set – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 75 Points; Tel-Instrument Electronics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Is Not For The Short Term – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/4/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.