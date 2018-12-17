Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,373 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.18 million, down from 320,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $182.96. About 1.69 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 90.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 57,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 5,757 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20 million, down from 63,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $201.92. About 1.90M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts as Health Shakeout Speeds Up; 10/04/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Cigna’s Partnership with Physicians Successfully Reduces Opioid Use by 25 Percent – One Year Ahead of Goal; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Cigna CEO David Cordani to hear the story behind Cigna buying pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Furthers its Commitment to Help Curb the National Opioid Epidemic; 09/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP Cl.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Cigna-Express Scripts Deal to Face Justice Department Review; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on December, 18 after the close. They expect $4.08 EPS, up 28.30% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.18 per share. FDX’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 11.21 P/E if the $4.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.46 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.92% EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 14 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 24 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Monday, August 24. Stephens maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 21. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $306.0 target. As per Thursday, March 23, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, December 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 25 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 26,048 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 127,438 shares stake. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc holds 633 shares. Georgia-based Montag A & Assocs has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Van Strum Towne has 1,400 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Banced invested in 0.78% or 1,907 shares. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 3.02M shares. Bessemer Grp owns 5,151 shares. Miles Cap invested in 1.44% or 7,378 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc holds 31,663 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Dean Associate Ltd holds 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 21,707 shares. World Asset holds 0.2% or 17,959 shares. 54,614 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Hilltop Holding reported 3,953 shares stake.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 171,833 shares to 379,860 shares, valued at $51.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. Shares for $281,124 were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $587.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6,495 shares to 9,611 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 39,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 4 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 3. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CI in report on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Leerink Swann maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Friday, February 2. Leerink Swann has “Buy” rating and $250.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation invested in 0.18% or 242,655 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.08% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Endurant Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 82,814 shares. Charter Tru holds 1,187 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa has 0.03% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Hartford Inv Commerce invested 0.19% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 283,869 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 9,375 shares. Summit Limited Liability invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 57,929 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 7,008 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.03% or 2,312 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.04M shares.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.70M for 20.03 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $5.16 million activity. Sadler Jason D also sold $4.51M worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Friday, November 2. Triplett Michael W had sold 2,825 shares worth $605,253 on Monday, November 5.