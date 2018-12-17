EDRCoin (EDRC) increased 0.05% in less than 24 hours

EDRCoin (EDRC) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $9.8131800000012E-05 or 0.05% trading at $0.2094132612. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, EDRCoin (EDRC) eyes $0.23035458732 target on the road to $0.356670669787307. EDRC last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.2172965158 and low of $0.195609388 for December 16-17. The open was $0.2093151294. About 24 EDRC worth $6 traded hands.

EDRCoin (EDRC) is up 146.75% in the last 30 days from $0.08487 per coin. Its up 118.75% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.09573 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago EDRC traded at $0.08245. EDRC has 3.64M coins mined giving it $761,252 market cap. maximum coins available are 22.00 million. EDRC uses SHA256 algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 22/03/2016.

EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants.