Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 6,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 173,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.17M, up from 167,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $150.14. About 620,653 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 35.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,008 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.18M, up from 17,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $154.66. About 441,429 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 37,261 shares to 28,408 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,740 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Wallstreetpr.com which released: “New Momentum Shows Up in Healthcare Logistics: SYK, IVST, and EW – WallStreetPR” on November 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legal Victory For Boston Scientific, Alder Gets New CFO, FDA Go-Ahead For BioXcel – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Edwards Comments On US Court Decision – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives FDA Clearance For HemoSphere Platform With Intelligent Decision-Support Tools – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $17.92 million activity. BILLER LESLIE S also sold $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares. $1.30 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J. On Thursday, September 13 Hickey Michael A sold $5.06 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 32,468 shares. Shares for $6.41M were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR. Mulhere Timothy P had sold 9,800 shares worth $1.50M. Brown Darrell R sold $1.77M worth of stock or 11,800 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,553 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 67,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,618 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2.