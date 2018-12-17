Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 13,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 182,499 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.53 million, up from 168,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $182.46. About 1.59M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 32.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 728,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $377.25M, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.84. About 1.29 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 33.15% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board, Bringing It to 11 Members; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn cuts stake in Wynn Resorts, becomes No. 3 holder; 15/05/2018 – NY URGES WYNN HOLDERS SUPPORT POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION DISCLOSURE; 14/05/2018 – KSNV News 3: BREAKING: 2 more board directors out at Wynn Resort; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Further Changes to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Steve Wynn and Ex-Wife Elaine Wynn Settle Long-Running Litigation; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Release Presentation on Recent Operational and Financial Results at 5:00 p.m; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Neither Company Nor Kim Sinatra Made Any Payment Under Terms of Settlement; 02/05/2018 – WYNN COMMENTS ON SUIT FILED BY ELAINE WYNN; 12/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Weld, Meehan and Wynn

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Non Gaming Revenues to Boost Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Wynn Las Vegas Is Betting on Golf Again – Yahoo Sports” on November 18, 2018. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 115 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Union Gaming upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Friday, March 23 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Underperform”. CFRA maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. Instinet upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 27 report. UBS maintained the shares of WYNN in report on Friday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $181 target in Monday, July 9 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Jefferies. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained the shares of WYNN in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 75 investors sold WYNN shares while 117 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 79.14 million shares or 0.59% less from 79.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 132 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 78,808 shares. Assetmark reported 415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 29,170 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Reilly Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 100 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.51% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 14,540 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advent Capital Mgmt De has 0.11% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 128 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Franklin Res holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 751,706 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 206 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 16,761 shares. National Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 112,687 shares.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.08 million shares to 945,959 shares, valued at $150.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 604,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,275 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.01 million activity.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley raves on McDonald’s potential – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Gained 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Where McDonald’s reigns as most popular brand in 50 states – Chicago Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: McDonaldâ€™s, Twitter and Merck – Yahoo News” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Corporation: More Expensive, More Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 337,654 shares or 0.66% of the stock. First Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,875 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Division reported 2,247 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4,765 are held by Birch Hill Invest Advsr Lc. Tctc Holdg has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,255 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tarbox Family Office has 310 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 97,846 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. L S reported 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital Interest Ltd Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Iowa Retail Bank holds 21,202 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 213,019 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 38,300 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Incorporated owns 2,494 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, September 29 report. As per Thursday, May 26, the company rating was reinitiated by Bernstein. Argus Research upgraded the shares of MCD in report on Thursday, April 27 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 25. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 1 report. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. Credit Suisse downgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, September 5 to “Hold” rating.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. On Thursday, October 25 Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 4,782 shares. 201,123 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $35.32M were sold by Easterbrook Stephen. 3,192 shares were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N, worth $562,335 on Wednesday, October 24.