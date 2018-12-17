Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 58.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 6,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $420,000, down from 11,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 231,010 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has risen 56.90% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 72.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 9,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,065 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $774,000, up from 13,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 27.06 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.79 million activity. Luly Jay R. sold $4.38 million worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Thursday, July 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ENTA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 16.15 million shares or 10.28% more from 14.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Gru Inc has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 10,849 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv accumulated 21,223 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). American Grp holds 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 13,026 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 8,849 shares. Dupont Corp holds 0.02% or 12,303 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.03% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 47,319 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 18,452 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp reported 92,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 8,727 shares. Armistice Capital Lc invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Proshare Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,351 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $490.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 413 shares to 2,947 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 110.26% or $0.86 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $31.85 million for 11.06 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc had 29 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ENTA in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Saturday, August 8 by TheStreet. The stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 20 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities on Tuesday, July 11 to “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Zacks. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) earned “Mkt Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, October 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markston Intl Ltd Liability reported 1.54% stake. Sky Invest Grp accumulated 1.24% or 96,977 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 52,076 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 46,625 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability has 129,070 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd holds 4.82 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 222,467 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 266,252 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Llc holds 0.3% or 12,573 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Mngmt has 0.82% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 49,021 shares. Iowa Bancorp reported 97,205 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21.61M shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma holds 0.01% or 454,894 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc accumulated 3.17M shares.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 21 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, June 13 to “Sell”. As per Friday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 22 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, September 1. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 23. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, July 14 with “Equal Weight” rating.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $645.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8,727 shares to 545 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc/Wv (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).