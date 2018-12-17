Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 51.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 690,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 660,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.03M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.68. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 83.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 63,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,436 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $914,000, down from 76,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.94. About 409,904 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold EXPD shares while 170 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 155.26 million shares or 0.78% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Elk Creek Ltd Liability Company reported 4,190 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 125,246 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 217,378 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 350 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Of Vermont invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 2,725 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 124,715 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 268 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 77 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 460 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,741 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.13% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Among 16 analysts covering Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Expeditors International of Washington had 54 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, October 16 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital on Thursday, April 21 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXPD in report on Monday, February 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 4 by Macquarie Research. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target in Monday, October 5 report. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 4 by Stephens. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $144.98 million for 20.82 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.82 million activity. McClincy Christopher J. also sold $174,674 worth of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares. Shares for $2.28M were sold by Musser Jeffrey S.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 6,246 shares to 13,688 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneider National Inc by 27,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.28 million activity. $3.50 million worth of stock was sold by Anagnost Andrew on Friday, October 5. 5,001 shares valued at $783,907 were sold by NORRINGTON LORRIE M on Wednesday, August 29.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42M for 177.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 17 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Sunday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research upgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, November 23. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $160 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, August 25 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 21 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, November 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”. As per Thursday, December 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, August 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $120 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trellus Mgmt Com Limited Com invested in 5,900 shares. 37,054 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Jacobs Ca has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 142,624 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gluskin Sheff And Assocs holds 0.08% or 12,101 shares in its portfolio. Country Trust Bancorporation invested in 0% or 16 shares. 29,408 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Stifel Financial holds 0.09% or 195,772 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,048 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,303 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,960 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,744 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).