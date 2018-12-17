Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 8.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 31,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 331,898 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.58M, down from 362,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 3,109 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 49.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS)

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd F (ESGR) by 12.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 1,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,387 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37 million, down from 12,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $171.4. About 7,269 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 18.67% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Announces Joint Venture With Allianz and Hillhouse – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CASI Pharmaceuticals, Booking, Enstar Group, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Dermira, and Kaiser Aluminum â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $445.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 56,419 shares to 321,776 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Techn (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Among 2 analysts covering Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Transcat had 2 analyst reports since February 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Singular Research on Monday, February 5 with “Buy”.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $68,762 activity. TSCHIDERER MICHAEL had bought 300 shares worth $6,165. 1,916 shares valued at $40,562 were sold by SMITH JOHN T on Thursday, November 1.

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transcat Expands Presence in Southern California with Acquisition of Excalibur Engineering, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2016, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Transcat Expands Calibration Capabilities with Acquisition of NBS Calibrations, Inc. – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Transcat Expands Services Business With Acquisition of Spectrum Technologies – GlobeNewswire” on December 30, 2015. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transcat acquires NBS Calibrations, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Transcat, BioXcel Therapeutics, Youngevity International, Aquestive Therapeutics, TORM, and Transglobe Energy â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.21 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.87M for 18.52 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 8,885 shares to 224,830 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 25,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

