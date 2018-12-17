Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 95.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31,000, down from 4,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 173,753 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 22.16% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 888.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 138,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,231 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31M, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 704,318 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company reported 40,768 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 60,632 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Invest Counselors has 0.25% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 93,449 shares. 225,360 are held by Prudential Financial. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 467,274 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.10M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.64% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Great West Life Assurance Can has 209,789 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 1.69 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 21,600 shares. Cap Mngmt has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Eaton Vance owns 1.90 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. American Research And Mgmt holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.13 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Susquehanna initiated Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Monday, December 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, October 21 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by FBR Capital. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24.0 target in Wednesday, March 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $578,762 activity. On Tuesday, June 19 MULDER JOHN A sold $125,015 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 5,000 shares. Downing Steven R sold $384,498 worth of stock. Nash Kevin C had sold 6,000 shares worth $128,999 on Thursday, September 27. $20,406 worth of stock was bought by Starkoff Kathleen on Monday, October 22.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $55.63M for 28.11 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EPAM Systems had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Monday, November 6 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of EPAM in report on Friday, May 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup. As per Sunday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, November 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, March 16.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $450.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 4,842 shares to 32,587 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 5,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold EPAM shares while 96 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 4.40% more from 45.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt owns 56,213 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 25,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 46,240 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Blair William & Communication Il holds 0.01% or 13,360 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ftb Advisors has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 54,625 shares. 3,918 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Shine Invest Advisory Services has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bank holds 0% or 1,754 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 199,257 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,227 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 12,837 shares in its portfolio.