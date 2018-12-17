Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 35.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $844,000, down from 13,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 4.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 10.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61M, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $16.87 during the last trading session, reaching $370.03. About 662,551 shares traded or 24.53% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $4.94 million activity. Campbell Michael Earl also sold $557,165 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. Another trade for 280 shares valued at $124,079 was sold by Meyers Charles J. Another trade for 2,792 shares valued at $1.07M was made by Lee Yau Tat on Thursday, November 15.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25. Oppenheimer maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52500 target in Thursday, May 3 report. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $52500 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Sunday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $481 target in Friday, November 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 1,275 shares. 10,797 were reported by Capital Guardian Trust Communications. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd invested in 0.21% or 2,480 shares. Invesco owns 0.24% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.78 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability stated it has 1.05 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 145,868 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 906 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdings. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 60 shares. 1,019 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Lc. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 10,269 shares. Agf America has invested 1.38% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gagnon Ltd Liability has invested 2.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% or 23,738 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $744.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,481 shares to 165,759 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,395 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.02 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,831 shares to 183,799 shares, valued at $53.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 17. TILTON GLENN F had bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold 60,000 shares worth $5.40 million. $99,909 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20. $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kingfisher Llc owns 9,087 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability holds 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 13,966 shares. Altavista Wealth has 4,953 shares. 109,765 were reported by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation. Sadoff Investment Limited Co holds 0.02% or 2,723 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Com reported 301,551 shares. Leuthold Limited reported 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 107,748 are held by State Bank Of Hawaii. Gotham Asset Ltd Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 326,236 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 1,161 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt reported 4,232 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.99% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smithbridge Asset Management De, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,471 shares. Phocas Fincl has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).