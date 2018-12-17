Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 1.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 200,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15.06 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $997.84M, down from 15.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 665,891 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 5.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,149 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.91 million, up from 159,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.19 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Principal Financial (PFG) Issues 2019 and Long-Term View – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Is The Cheapest Large-Cap Tech Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/10/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Solid Segments Aid Principal Financial (PFG) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. 20,000 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares with value of $1.11 million were sold by MCCAUGHAN JAMES P. GELATT DANIEL had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.20M.

Among 18 analysts covering Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Principal Financial Group Inc. had 56 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of PFG in report on Friday, November 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 29. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of PFG in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, November 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PFG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 195.85 million shares or 1.17% more from 193.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 2,356 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 141,097 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,819 shares. Conning invested in 790,207 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American National Insurance Tx reported 122,490 shares. Visionary Asset Management Inc reported 0.82% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Shelton Cap stated it has 15,691 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Registered Advisor stated it has 13,163 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 92,869 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $12.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 84,277 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $564.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tier Reit Inc by 540,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Among 26 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Equity Residential had 96 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 21 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 3 report. On Tuesday, October 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Jefferies. Argus Research maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 14. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQR shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cadence Cap Limited Company reported 23,592 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 31,207 shares. Bartlett Limited Company invested in 556 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 69,356 shares. South State Corporation owns 8,200 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc accumulated 0.07% or 9,311 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 93,288 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl owns 173,780 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 0.06% or 222,035 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Com accumulated 1,700 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg accumulated 0.01% or 7,483 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 sales for $29.85 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J, worth $1.75M on Thursday, November 29. 12,916 shares were sold by GEORGE ALAN W, worth $930,210 on Friday, December 7. Fenster Scott sold 500 shares worth $36,000. $879,146 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by SPECTOR GERALD A. Sorenson Christa L sold $158,928 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Monday, October 29. $840,595 worth of stock was sold by Santee David S on Wednesday, November 7.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $325.09M for 20.13 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.41% EPS growth.