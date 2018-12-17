Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 656.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 137,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,918 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.32 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 7.36M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 24.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 78,850 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.56B, up from 63,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams Companies Moving Back Into The Delaware Basin – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan, Williams win OK to start up facilities to boost feedgas to Cheniere LNG terminals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, November 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, December 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16. Citigroup reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 22 report. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $39 target in Monday, September 26 report. Scotia Capital maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, April 28. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $30 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Com has 5.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 90,950 were reported by Visionary Asset Inc. Moreover, Advisory Rech has 3.35% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7.54M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 557,566 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7,520 shares. D E Shaw & Com has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Prudential has 1.34M shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt accumulated 20,318 shares. Steadfast Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.26% stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 65,909 shares. 129,977 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 4.13M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barnett Incorporated has invested 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $63,842 was bought by Dunn Micheal G.. Shares for $64,218 were bought by Zamarin Chad J.. Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856 worth of stock or 9,760 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422 worth of stock. Shares for $25,750 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 321 shares. 211,530 are owned by First Advisors Lp. Ww Asset Inc accumulated 0.04% or 26,459 shares. 72,413 were accumulated by Banque Pictet Cie. Catalyst Ltd Liability Company holds 45,000 shares. 92,369 were reported by Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Llc. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 65,043 shares. United Asset Strategies invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Frontier Mngmt stated it has 108,990 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.82% stake. Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 400,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 56,077 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 33,416 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 1.35% or 933,328 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets downgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, July 13 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 9. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, April 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by Scotia Capital on Wednesday, November 1. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $59,360 activity.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $661.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 75 shares to 2,585 shares, valued at $459.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation Pf by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).