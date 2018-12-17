Cubic Corp (CUB) investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio has no change, as only 73 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 66 decreased and sold positions in Cubic Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 24.32 million shares, down from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cubic Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 60 Increased: 41 New Position: 32.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Williams Co (WMB) stake by 5.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management acquired 11,703 shares as Williams Co (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 238,571 shares with $6.49 billion value, up from 226,868 last quarter. Williams Co now has $28.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 4.13M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) stake by 150 shares to 4,779 valued at $768.13M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 182 shares and now owns 743 shares. Pnc Financial Group (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 971,506 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 324,269 shares stake. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 7,520 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated owns 74,689 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,040 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fil owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company owns 70,823 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 360,386 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Vantage Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 170,012 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Management Assoc New York holds 34,222 shares. Loeb Prtnrs Corp holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 108,050 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. 9,760 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $249,856 were sold by Cooper Kathleen B. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 1,000 shares worth $25,750. Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218 worth of stock. Shares for $259,422 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2. Dunn Micheal G. had bought 2,500 shares worth $63,842. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $644,283 was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, November 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 10 report.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 58,670 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (CUB) has declined 7.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 125.34 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.