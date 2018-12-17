Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12995.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 46,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.94M, up from 355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 10.46M shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors bought 18,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.13 million, up from 166,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 11.99 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks That Will Struggle to Rise Again – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Materials: Looking For The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) – Recapping The Top Ratings Changes Of Q4 – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, August 17. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $58 target. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Underperform”. Credit Agricole downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 10 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Needham. Morgan Stanley maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, July 7. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $5200 target. FBR Capital downgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Monday, October 29. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $36 target. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 2 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 17. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Friday, February 19 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Corp holds 232,249 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 23,050 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has invested 4.3% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Highland Capital LP stated it has 217,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 231,586 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 4.50M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 2.66M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The New York-based Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 143,500 were reported by Andra Ap. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc reported 0.05% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management owns 14,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 234,890 shares.

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors, which manages about $372.58 million and $457.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18,570 shares to 313,667 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ca Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $67 target in Wednesday, June 29 report. Wedbush upgraded the shares of NKE in report on Friday, January 19 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, June 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Piper Jaffray maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 30. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $5000 target. As per Thursday, June 22, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 26 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 28. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 23 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6400 target in Thursday, March 22 report.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $278.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,286 shares to 106,446 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,419 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What we know and don’t know after Nike unsealed a lawsuit against its board – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.41 million was sold by Matheson Monique S.. Another trade for 103,000 shares valued at $8.24 million was sold by Campion Andrew. $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Pa reported 21,718 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 3.44M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wade G W And has 4,570 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 0.48% or 83,854 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Limited reported 0.03% stake. Enterprise Fincl Service has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 150 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16.48 million shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbt Natl Bank N A stated it has 41,857 shares. Drexel Morgan And Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,938 shares. Verition Fund Management holds 0.02% or 6,452 shares in its portfolio. 377,756 were accumulated by Ycg Limited Liability Co. Greystone Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 45,171 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtn Management stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).