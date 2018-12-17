Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 46.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 459,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 523,764 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.33M, down from 983,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 1.72M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 40.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,499 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.38M, down from 24,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 5.35M shares traded or 25.91% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 09/03/2018 – TRUMP DOJ TO PROBE COMPETITIVE HARM FROM EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS IN DEAL VALUED AT $67 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Express Scripts to Provide Patients with Faster Path to Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, in Collaboration with; 07/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna close to buying Express Scripts; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS IN REGULATORY FILING ON EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA EXPECTS 2021 EARNINGS OF $20 TO $21 PER SHARE, UP FROM TARGET OF $18 PER SHARE, DUE TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Increasing Number of Generic Drugs Available; 09/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – IF MERGER DEAL TERMINATED BY EITHER CO, CIGNA UNDER FURTHER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CIGNA MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO REVERSE FEE OF $2.1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts; 10/04/2018 – 10TV.com: BREAKING: Express Scripts to close Columbus location, lay off more than 400 employees

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $342.93 million for 12.27 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.69% negative EPS growth.

