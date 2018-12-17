Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) by 33.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Express Scripts Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.6. About 3.69 million shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts Expects Total Adjusted Claims for the 2Q of 2018 to Be in the Range of 335 M to 345 M; 07/03/2018 – Deal Could Come as Soon as Thursday; 08/03/2018 – National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group: Cigna/Express Scripts Deal Heightens Salience of Gottlieb Comments Regarding PBMs and “Ri; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 07/03/2018 – BREAKING: Cigna is nearing deal to acquire Express Scripts in deal that could be announced Thursday – Dow Jones; 29/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS STANDALONE VALUE $85/SHARE: CREDIT SUISSE; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on Announcement that Cigna is Acquiring Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – CIGNA IS NEARING A DEAL TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CNBC CITING DOW JONES; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts in Latest Health Care Deal

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 35.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.33M, down from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 45,931 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV)

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.98M for 4.59 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $62.00 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC also sold $62.10M worth of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) on Tuesday, September 25.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 9.14 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

