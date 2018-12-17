Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool (WHR) by 7.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 48,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 722,516 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.80M, up from 673,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 411,576 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 11,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, down from 98,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 11.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 870,787 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $38.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 503,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, June 4. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 15 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 7 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 9 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WHR in report on Friday, June 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, January 26. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $213 target in Thursday, August 13 report. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 24. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 26.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,817 activity.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, November 18 report. As per Friday, January 5, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, September 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, June 29. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $28.93 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30M worth of stock. The insider Robbins Charles sold $10.28M. The insider Goeckeler David sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00 million. Another trade for 68,308 shares valued at $3.24M was sold by Tan Irving.

