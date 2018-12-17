Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31 million, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 9.21 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 9.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 26,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,284 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.23M, down from 265,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 355,958 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 52.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Fincl Statements From 2016 and 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Board Concluded Company’s Internal Control Over Financial Reporting, Disclosure Controls and Procedures Were Ineffective as of Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Audit Committee Concluded Investigation, Determined No Illegal Acts Occurred — Filing; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors (WAGE); 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY TO RESTATE CERTAIN FINANCIAL RESULTS; RESTATEMENT NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT COMPANY’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Gets NYSE Delisting Warning Over Late 10-K Filing; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.72 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.