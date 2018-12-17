Saturna Capital Corp increased Colgate (CL) stake by 0.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 4,600 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 537,608 shares with $35.99 million value, up from 533,008 last quarter. Colgate now has $55.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 1.80M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1963 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $27.13 million activity. 21 shares valued at $1,360 were bought by RANKIN ELIZABETH B on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $260 were bought by RANKIN MATTHEW M. Anne Farnham Rankin Trust 8/15/2012 bought $125 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Tuesday, October 2. $429 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by SEELBACH SCOTT W on Tuesday, September 4. 4 shares were bought by Seelbach Thomas Wilson, worth $255. RANKIN CORBIN bought 207 shares worth $12,884. $33,470 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by RANKIN CHLOE O.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc shareholder and an insider Farnham Rankin not a long ago invested in 4 company shares having a total value $255 at the avg. market share price of $63.7. In the last 30 days, he also purchased 34 shares with a market value $2,158 USD. Farnham now holds 23,324 shares accounting for 0.14% of the Company’s market cap This insider transaction, was completed on December 17, 2018. It’s freely available at the SEC’s website and can be found at this page.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 325 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 16,680 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,609 shares. 48,517 are owned by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd. Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 287 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 0.03% or 21,368 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 4,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 41,357 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors L P owns 27,632 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 12,700 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 3,775 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 336 shares. 33,527 are held by Parametric Ltd. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 1,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 19,766 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Small Cap Stocks To Buy On The Dip – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces that Nuvera Sells its PowerTap® Hydrogen Generator Assets – GuruFocus.com” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Presents At CL King’s 16th Annual Best Ideas Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: EVP James DeFranco Buys Shares Of DISH Network – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) CEO Al Rankin on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 403,999 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.66% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 9,304 were accumulated by Old National National Bank & Trust In. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa has 2.28% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cwm Ltd owns 10,044 shares. Hartline Invest owns 4,034 shares. Triangle Wealth owns 17,067 shares. Engines Lc reported 302 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 62,608 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 585,668 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp reported 6,562 shares stake. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 6,000 shares. Ipswich Management Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 14,735 were accumulated by Pacific Global Mgmt Company.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. Shotts Philip G. sold $30,978 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, September 11. Shares for $68,060 were sold by JAKOBSEN HENNING I. HICKEY DENNIS J also sold $7.89M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. MOISON FRANCK J sold $978,572 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. The insider Deoras Mukul sold $737,863. Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28M worth of stock.

Among 10 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Monday, October 29. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Argus Research maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, October 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $62 target.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Despite Down Monday, The Chart Of Colgate-Palmolive Looks Very Bullish Right Now – Benzinga”, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Best Stocks to Buy for the Holiday Spirit – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.