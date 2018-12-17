Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 770.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 15,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $482,000, up from 1,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 2.36M shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 2.34% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 19.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,365 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, down from 31,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 2.76M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $623,234 activity. $478,170 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was sold by Harrington Peter D. on Monday, September 17. 2,500 Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares with value of $69,950 were sold by SABELHAUS MELANIE R.

Among 18 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Duke Realty had 52 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 27. The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Bank of America. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 6 by Mizuho. The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, December 16 to “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $30 target in Monday, November 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 318.87 million shares or 1.32% less from 323.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt stated it has 26,573 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Cohen Steers Inc owns 0.54% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 6.43 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 56,982 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bamco has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 136,806 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 371,804 shares. Conning reported 10,033 shares. Hartford Management holds 48,366 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 164,756 shares. Boston Prtn reported 7.22M shares. Blackrock invested in 38.86M shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 329 shares in its portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $101.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 14,484 shares to 51,498 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Among 20 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Fastenal had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 12. As per Thursday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, July 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 2 by Longbow. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northcoast given on Friday, March 2. As per Tuesday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.23 million for 22.07 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Owen Terry Modock, worth $78,105. 830 shares were bought by Drazkowski William Joseph, worth $41,948. On Monday, December 3 the insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $300,000. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Lewis Holden bought $26,142. 2,000 shares valued at $103,900 were bought by FLORNESS DANIEL L on Friday, October 12.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 494,532 shares. Wms Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 158,556 shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 118 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 7,088 shares. 44,152 were accumulated by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. Park Natl Corporation Oh owns 3,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hartford Invest Management has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 32,877 shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Llc owns 52,328 shares. Select Equity Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 561,230 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 723,926 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation has 636,841 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.