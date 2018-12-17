Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 15,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.86 million, up from 199,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $8.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.38. About 6.92 million shares traded or 69.48% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.03 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.53. About 356,814 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 10.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 91,424 shares to 348,055 shares, valued at $57.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 408,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,359 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since June 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. $758,108 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $2.94M was sold by Rencher Bradley. Parasnis Abhay had sold 10,500 shares worth $2.73 million on Friday, July 20. The insider Ricks David A bought $19,607.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 75,994 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. 3.06M are owned by Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability. Syntal Prtn Lc holds 9,875 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 5,040 shares. Holt Capital Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP holds 1,165 shares. Moors Cabot holds 1,593 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 117,200 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,200 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 8,130 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Com reported 8,383 shares. 190 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Lpl Fin Lc accumulated 168,102 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Commerce has 0.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 1,341 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 11,115 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

