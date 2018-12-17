Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc. (SCSC) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 21,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.72 million, down from 315,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Scansource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 120,829 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has risen 5.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 2,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 265,842 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.73 million, down from 268,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 36.62 million shares traded or 352.26% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $2.09 million activity. $1.09 million worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares were sold by BAUR MICHAEL L. Lyons Gerald sold $26,400 worth of stock. $239,400 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares were sold by WHITCHURCH CHARLES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SCSC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.91 million shares or 0.21% less from 23.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 30,700 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 186,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 782,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd has 77,986 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated holds 2.61M shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.24% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,584 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 38,627 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 71,934 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 6,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 38,542 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 63,945 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ScanSource had 5 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) earned “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, December 23. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 30 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $47 target. Northcoast upgraded the shares of SCSC in report on Monday, March 26 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 7.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $24.84M for 9.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.99% EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Incorpora (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,868 shares to 916,781 shares, valued at $72.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) by 13,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Multi (NASDAQ:LABL).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E. 3,643 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $536,638. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock or 748 shares. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77M on Wednesday, November 7.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.56 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited has invested 5.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Overbrook Mngmt holds 1.79% or 68,264 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Management LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 107,281 were accumulated by Private Asset Management Inc. National Pension Service invested in 1.26% or 2.23 million shares. Brookstone accumulated 23,783 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Monarch Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 62,952 shares. Choate Invest reported 0.66% stake. Old Republic Intl invested 1.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tekla Cap Limited Liability holds 996,968 shares or 5% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs reported 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, American Retail Bank has 1.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Platinum Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 31,900 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (NYSE:ICE) by 13,454 shares to 210,036 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 47,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers Usa (NYSE:SKX).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, August 4 with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 20. Vetr downgraded the stock to “Strong-Buy” rating in Monday, August 31 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 19 by UBS. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Citigroup.