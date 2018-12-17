Fiduciary Management Inc increased Manpowergroup Inc. (MAN) stake by 12.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 100,005 shares as Manpowergroup Inc. (MAN)’s stock declined 17.12%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 889,658 shares with $76.48M value, up from 789,653 last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc. now has $4.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 317,452 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 41.69% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 805.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 21,490 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 0.49%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 24,159 shares with $3.79 million value, up from 2,669 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $43.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $150.69. About 532,508 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Among 6 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ManpowerGroup had 8 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 2 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Monday, October 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAN shares while 144 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 54.29 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd invested in 645,815 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 15,065 were reported by Systematic Mngmt L P. 100 are held by Elm Advisors Limited Company. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 62,383 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Fifth Third Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 112 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 423 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,391 shares. Heartland, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,696 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 12,018 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Next Financial Gp Inc holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation invested in 18,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Camarda Advisors Limited Co reported 4,510 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 28,176 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.30 million activity. The insider DOWNE WILLIAM bought $324,840. Another trade for 7,403 shares valued at $575,509 was sold by WALTER JOHN R. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by SWAN MARA E on Friday, August 31.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 196,900 shares to 6.77M valued at $247.69 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) stake by 15,260 shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $17.92 million activity. $1.50 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares were sold by Mulhere Timothy P. 2,811 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $450,884 were sold by BILLER LESLIE S. HIGGINS ARTHUR J sold $1.30 million worth of stock. The insider Hickey Michael A sold $5.06M. Berger Larry L had sold 9,317 shares worth $1.43M on Monday, September 10. 40,025 shares were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR, worth $6.41M. The insider Brown Darrell R sold 11,800 shares worth $1.77M.

Among 9 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab had 14 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Nomura. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Friday, June 22 to “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, October 16 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, November 5 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 1 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 209,116 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 28,510 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc invested in 2,825 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp holds 28,387 shares. Capital Mgmt Corp Va owns 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,285 shares. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 0% or 113 shares. Lincoln Ltd Com owns 6,787 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 18,965 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 21,495 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa reported 177,964 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust reported 642 shares. 12,878 are held by Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) stake by 36,686 shares to 321,902 valued at $6.04M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 4,608 shares and now owns 267,767 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.

