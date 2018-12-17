First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 0.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 12,563 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 18.68%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 12.37M shares with $422.96 million value, down from 12.39 million last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $9.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 1.00M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 76.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.21 per share. AEM’s profit will be $11.60 million for 197.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AEM in report on Wednesday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 30.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 30,338 shares to 5.57 million valued at $348.73 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 993,798 shares and now owns 6.89M shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

