First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 42.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 31,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 106,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63M, up from 74,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 25.76M shares traded or 39.29% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89 million, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 3.24M shares traded or 93.73% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enbridge Energy Management LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEQ); 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $771.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,500 shares to 51,122 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,501 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Citigroup Stock Too Cheap To Ignore? – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi CFO warns efficiency ratio could falls short of 2018 goals – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Not Necessarily Cheaper Than Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 6,801 shares to 462,316 shares, valued at $31.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).