Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.17 million, down from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.07. About 21.36 million shares traded or 31.27% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 6.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 15,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.78 million, down from 232,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 338,150 shares traded or 107.24% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 10.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Ertse Group to “Hold” on Monday, April 25. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 1 by Vetr. The stock has “Outperform” rating by KBW on Monday, August 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3. Portales Partners downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, February 22 report. On Friday, January 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 6. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by BMO Capital Markets.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,200 shares to 32,900 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 37,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and others back risk management startup AccessFintech – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Banking Roundup: JPMorgan tops largest banks listâ€¦ BofA CEOâ€™s outlook for 2019 – New York Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dozens of banks have exposure to GE’s $41B in credit lines – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase retains top spot among U.S. banks; still No. 1 in the Valley – Phoenix Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – New Addition To Even Financial Leadership Looks To Make API Expansion A Priority – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lehman Fincl Resources reported 1,870 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn LP stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willow Creek Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Selected Advisers reported 8.09M shares. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Invest Management has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Dallas Secs invested 0.65% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 86,929 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Park Circle, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited reported 1.15 million shares stake. Jolley Asset Limited Co has invested 2.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Marvin & Palmer Assoc Inc holds 4.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 49,652 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 39.25 million shares. Brave Warrior Ltd Company holds 8.6% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281 on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.72 million shares or 0.97% more from 34.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 29,100 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 42,222 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 2.57M shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 45,830 shares. 3.41 million are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Utd Cap Advisers has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 6,329 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.03% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 5,582 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 23,709 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 6,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 29,642 shares. Paradigm Management stated it has 37,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Merchants’ (FRME) CEO Michael Rechin on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For First Merchants (FRME) – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Merchants announces company-wide raise, bonuses – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings and Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2018: PFG,FBTF,FRME,JPM,IVZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 34.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.61 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.72M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.20% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 10 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. The insider Sherman Patrick A bought $501. $50,260 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was sold by FLUHLER STEPHAN. $1.28 million worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares were sold by Marhenke Michael C. RECHIN MICHAEL C sold $729,465 worth of stock.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $336.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 10,423 shares to 172,203 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 44,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Among 6 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Merchants had 18 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Monday, July 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 19 by Sandler O’Neill. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, June 1 report. The stock of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Stephens. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, September 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, December 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, October 3.