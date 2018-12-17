Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 1.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,863 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 231,895 shares with $19.30 million value, down from 235,758 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $234.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 5.46M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities

First Pacific Advisors Llc increased Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) stake by 225.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Pacific Advisors Llc acquired 80,344 shares as Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)’s stock declined 5.27%. The First Pacific Advisors Llc holds 115,986 shares with $8.55 million value, up from 35,642 last quarter. Arrow Electronics Inc. now has $6.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 308,501 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 7.74% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

First Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 23,644 shares to 6.85M valued at $491.12 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 1,102 shares and now owns 304,083 shares. Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arrow Electronics had 3 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded the shares of ARW in report on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold ARW shares while 124 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.13 million shares or 0.62% more from 79.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Cibc Ww Markets holds 7,437 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.08 million shares. Mason Street Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Leavell Mngmt holds 10,100 shares. Sei Invests Com accumulated 49,244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carlson LP holds 0.22% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 235,725 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 14,916 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Jefferies Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 15,724 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 1,927 shares. First Advsr LP reported 355,237 shares.

More recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Is Going Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. 700 shares were sold by Kostalnick Charles II, worth $52,059. 10,237 shares were sold by Morris Mary Catherine, worth $810,766 on Tuesday, August 21. Melvin Vincent P also sold $156,200 worth of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) on Monday, August 20.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 16. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $92 target in Monday, October 22 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $87 target in Monday, October 22 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $85 target. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.42 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 8,257 shares to 169,526 valued at $18.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 12,997 shares and now owns 341,237 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was raised too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees upside for Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Procter & Gamble Is Now All the Rage on Wall Street – The Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “P&G: The Largest Organizational Change In 20 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Shares for $99,828 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $927,424. On Wednesday, August 29 Fish Kathleen B sold $996,196 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 11,931 shares. Taylor David S sold $5.79 million worth of stock. Another trade for 5,006 shares valued at $418,112 was made by Bishop Steven D on Wednesday, August 22. Magesvaran Suranjan also sold $269,526 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $161,486 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 13,237 shares. 45,671 were reported by Blackhill Cap. Tctc Hldgs Limited Co stated it has 82,009 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,584 are held by Miles Inc. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.15% or 48,383 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Bancorporation Of Raymore invested in 37,438 shares. Texas Cap Fincl Bank Tx owns 2,760 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 24,313 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 709,740 shares. Freestone Hldgs Lc has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Butensky & Cohen Security reported 25,729 shares.