First Trust Bank Ltd increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 15.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd bought 76,492 shares as the company's stock rose 23.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 574,979 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59M, up from 498,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 264,646 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 13.33% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 3,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.22 million, down from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $59.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1532.5. About 5.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28M. $2.32M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, August 21. Another trade for 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. 1,375 shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q, worth $2.31 million on Friday, November 2. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. McGrath Judith A also sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by Piper Jaffray. M Partners initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 15 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, January 30. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1650 target in Friday, February 2 report. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt with “Buy”. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 27. UBS has “Buy” rating and $1250.0 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acg Wealth accumulated 2.31% or 8,717 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,299 shares. Kings Point Cap accumulated 2.38% or 6,370 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 656 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtn LP has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,929 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd has 3,180 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 12,476 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 2.69% or 486,480 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Agf Invs owns 131,173 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt accumulated 279 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,616 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 69.91 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St." on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon invites users to help Alexa – Seeking Alpha" published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amazon pushes hard in online ads – Seeking Alpha" on November 27, 2018.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 189,500 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $122.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 58,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2018 – Benzinga" on November 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) First Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire" published on April 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Real problems for MELI and ARCO – Seeking Alpha" on June 07, 2018.