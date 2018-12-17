Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 33.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, down from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 1.30M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 187,767 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $435.36M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37 million shares traded or 1435.22% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 18/04/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR ARE SAID TO PLAN FURTHER ASSET SALES FOR MERGER; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR FEELS ‘QUITE GOOD’ ABOUT ABILITY TO COMPLETE LINDE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 09/04/2018 – Linde/Praxair EC remedies scope still under discussion – sources [14:34 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 24/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – FIRST OF PRAXAIR’S NEW PLANTS IN SOUTH KOREA WILL START UP IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – LINDE: PRAXAIR REGULATORY CONDITIONS IN CANADA SATISFIED; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 24/04/2018 – Praxair, Samsung Deal Represents Praxair’s Largest Investment in a Single Customer Project to Date

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 40,761 shares. Capstone Inv Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Homrich Berg invested in 0.03% or 6,592 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.8% or 36,110 shares. Covington invested in 0% or 150 shares. Stifel invested in 0.04% or 174,851 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 5,469 shares stake. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meyer Handelman Com accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qci Asset New York has 826 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Inc Il holds 0.28% or 6,000 shares. Optimum owns 700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Motco invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Limited holds 29,154 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc owns 4,724 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.69M for 21.57 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv Inc.: Excellent Margins Will Drive Share Price Higher – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiserv Directors Alison Davis and Kim M. Robak Named Among 2018 Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc. Magazine – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Execs From Ripple, Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Zelle Discuss Blockchain Payments, Instant Transfers – Benzinga” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWP, EW, NOW, FISV – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: USMV, WM, RSG, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $19.56 million activity.

Among 26 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Fiserv had 68 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 11. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Topeka Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Market Perform” rating and $109 target in Friday, January 6 report. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with “Hold”. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, August 14 with “Neutral”.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 150,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.4% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Parametric Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) or 1.09M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 95,200 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.49% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Autus Asset Limited Liability invested in 40,001 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 100,506 shares. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Prudential Public Limited accumulated 8,066 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 26,878 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 17,535 shares. 17,595 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Advisor Lc reported 9,151 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il owns 1,950 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 2,955 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 13,252 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 7. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Wednesday, August 12. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has “Positive” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Saturday, January 7 by Bank of America. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Citigroup. The rating was reinitiated by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Friday, January 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by Jefferies. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, August 28 report. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 15 by JP Morgan.