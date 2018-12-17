Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 0.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 1,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 608,597 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.43 million, down from 610,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $160.6. About 639,566 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 6.25% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 13.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.91 million, down from 275,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.94. About 1.21 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 51.81% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 11,320 shares to 34,490 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv by 418,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Among 21 analysts covering ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ASML Holding NV had 45 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 17. Susquehanna downgraded ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) on Tuesday, April 19 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. ABN Amro initiated the shares of ASML in report on Monday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 21 by Mizuho. SNS Securities upgraded the shares of ASML in report on Tuesday, July 21 to “Add” rating. The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Santander. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was upgraded by BlueFin Research to “Positive”. The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 14.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $2.07 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.77 per share. ASML’s profit will be $896.66M for 19.40 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.86 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML beats Q3 profit expectations, sees good 2019 – Nasdaq” on October 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ASML provides strategy and financial update at Investor Day in Veldhoven – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ASML Holding is Now Oversold (ASML) – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Applied Materials: A Potential Value Play? – GuruFocus.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ASML says fire at supplier Prodrive will lead to delays early next year – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five Below had 79 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 23 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FIVE in report on Tuesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54 target in Thursday, August 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 7 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Tuesday, September 6 to “Neutral” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $18.76 million activity. SPECTER ERIC M also sold $1.67M worth of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares. Shares for $1.90 million were sold by BULL KENNETH R. $416,808 worth of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares were sold by Romanko Michael. $3.61M worth of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was sold by RYAN THOMAS M on Friday, July 20. 2,000 shares were sold by BARCLAY KATHLEEN S, worth $211,210. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Makuen David N. on Thursday, October 18.