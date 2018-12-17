Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 7.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.97M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 201,861 shares traded. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – HAS RECEIVED ORDERS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN FROM TAIPEI-BASED CAREER TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech Sees 2Q Rev $250M-$265M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q Rev $250.6M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 22.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 24,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, down from 109,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 495,899 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. FIVN’s profit will be $587,611 for 1037.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Five9 Inc had 43 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Tuesday, September 20 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 4. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, January 8. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was reinitiated by Needham on Monday, May 16 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27.0 target in Thursday, September 21 report. Bank of America maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Thursday, February 22. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $19 target. On Thursday, April 14 the stock rating was initiated by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, June 9.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $331.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,750 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Among 10 analysts covering Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Orbotech had 27 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) rating on Wednesday, November 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $54.0 target. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30.0 target in Thursday, December 10 report. Lake Street initiated Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) rating on Tuesday, September 8. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $28.0 target. The stock of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Monday, May 22. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, March 19 report. Needham maintained Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) rating on Monday, November 16. Needham has “Buy” rating and $26 target. Jefferies maintained Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) rating on Monday, February 12. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $58.0 target. The stock of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 20 by Lake Street.

