FLASH coin (FLASH) increased 18.18% on December 16-17

It was good day for FLASH coin (FLASH), as it jumped by $0.0005884002 or 18.18%, touching $0.0038246013. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that FLASH coin (FLASH) is looking for the $0.00420706143 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.00954870910877181. The highest price was $0.004903335 and lowest of $0.002942001 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0032362011. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, FLASH coin (FLASH) tokens went down -8.44% from $0.004177 for coin. For 100 days FLASH is down -37.69% from $0.006138. It traded at $0.0147 200 days ago. FLASH coin (FLASH) has 900.00 million coins mined with the market cap $3.44M. It has 900.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/09/2016. The Crypto FLASH has proof type and operates under algorithm.

FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin.