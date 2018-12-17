Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd sold 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.15M, down from 75,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $169.79. About 2.46 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Medley Cap Corp (MCC) by 34.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 126,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,237 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $918,000, down from 367,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Medley Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.125. About 517,938 shares traded or 165.17% up from the average. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has declined 41.39% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 7c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $7.02; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Asset Value $7.02/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mcc’s Proposed Usd Senior Perpetual Securities; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $7.02 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT-BELIEVE MEDLEY CAPITAL BOARD SHOULD UNDERTAKE EFFORT TO SELL BUSINESS; UNDERLYING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO & MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – JIM SIMONS’S SON-IN-LAW REVEALS $3 BILLION IN ASSETS AT MEDLEY; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL SAYS MEDLEY CAPITAL SHOULD `SELL THE BUSINESS’; 13/03/2018 – MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE 93.6B YUAN

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Apple Challenge Chinaâ€™s Tech Giants in the Smart Speaker Market? – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China’s Baidu Searches For Bond Buyers Amid Market Upheaval – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “These 3 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Rebound in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bull Case for JD Stock Gets Even Tougher to Defend – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Beaten-Down Chinese Stocks Ready to Rebound – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Thursday, November 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 29 by TH Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Tuesday, July 28 to “Sector Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, January 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 27 by TH Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Agricole given on Tuesday, July 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Sunday, May 20. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.36M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

