Focused Wealth Management Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding; Target (TGT) Sellers Decreased By 10.8% Their Shorts

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired 3,926 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 25,061 shares with $4.12 million value, up from 21,135 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $413.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.94. About 8.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Tell Congress Facebook Made `Big Mistake’ on Multiple Fronts; 21/05/2018 – Social Climber: Facebook Is Latest Tower Resident in San Francisco — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal; 20/03/2018 – Facebook will use the energy produced at the facility to power its data center in Papillon, Nebraska; 28/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation. Via @KurtWagner8:; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video)

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) had a decrease of 10.8% in short interest. TGT’s SI was 23.68 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.8% from 26.55 million shares previously. With 4.73M avg volume, 5 days are for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s short sellers to cover TGT’s short positions. The SI to Target Corporation’s float is 4.45%. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 3.22M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $34.08 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, December 3 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 23. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, November 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 27 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 23.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target +2% in comeback bid – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Target (NYSE:TGT) Falls After Q3 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip? – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target: Is It Time To Pick It Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target’s Comps Outpace Walmart, Sell-Off Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 4.67 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. 3,415 are held by Bourgeon Cap Ltd Com. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.27 million shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvey Capital Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 18,226 shares. Moreover, Pacific Investment has 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,205 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 488,893 shares stake. Ajo Lp accumulated 86,823 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania holds 26,822 shares. Iconiq Ltd Llc holds 5.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 333,092 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,648 shares. Citizens Northern Corp invested in 1.14% or 10,165 shares. Preferred Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 302 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 76 selling transactions for $1.83 billion activity. Shares for $6.06 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9. Zuckerberg Mark sold $96.07M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 20. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $120,000 on Wednesday, October 17. $2.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, July 2. On Monday, December 10 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.75 million. Taylor Susan J.S. also sold $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 1,560 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $236,371.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (STIP) stake by 51,627 shares to 1,196 valued at $118,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 289,022 shares and now owns 447,850 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Russia disinformation report calls out big tech – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Facebook (FB) – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. UBS downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Argus Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Bank of America. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report.