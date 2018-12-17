Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 292.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 124,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,890 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, up from 42,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 1.56 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has risen 62.66% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 43,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.17 million, up from 200,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 345,228 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 5.86% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25

Among 7 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. j2 Global had 15 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Mkt Outperform” rating on Friday, December 18 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 5 with “Mkt Perform”. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, April 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained the shares of JCOM in report on Wednesday, November 4 with “Mkt Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 17 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, August 31 report. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Susquehanna.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global (JCOM) Down 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “j2 Global to Participate at the Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference in London – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloud stocks gain on Salesforce earnings – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “j2 Global declares $0.435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: j2 Global (JCOM) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold JCOM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.27 million shares or 0.33% less from 45.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Communications stated it has 1,645 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 30,291 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated New York owns 0.59% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 47,400 shares. 4,995 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 3,236 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 10,260 shares. Pembroke Ltd holds 0.84% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 99,189 shares. Laurion Management LP has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Vident Inv Advisory Llc holds 16,504 shares. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Regentatlantic Lc has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 34,134 shares stake. Asset Management One has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Putnam Investments Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation invested in 0.01% or 17,200 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $10.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Common (NASDAQ:SFM) by 121,072 shares to 708,928 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 85,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,267 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $1.48 million activity. Another trade for 1,052 shares valued at $88,268 was sold by Dunn Steve P.. The insider ROSSEN JEREMY sold 2,457 shares worth $199,445.

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Beaten Up Again Today – The Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Free Cash Flow Positive At $40 WTI Oil – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Is It Time to Buy Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is It Time To Sell Suncor? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W&T Offshore: What An Impressive Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold WTI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.58 million shares or 20.56% more from 75.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Investors Limited owns 29,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 5.09M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 337,471 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Thompson Davis And stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt Company reported 89,977 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 805,334 shares. Caprock Grp, Idaho-based fund reported 25,825 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc owns 10,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Secor Advsr LP holds 0.04% or 39,427 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 14,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Cap Impact Advisors Lc invested 0.66% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 12,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W&T Offshore had 16 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Capital One on Tuesday, January 19. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was downgraded by Capital One. As per Monday, March 12, the company rating was upgraded by Capital One. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Global Hunter Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 23 by Roth Capital. The stock of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) earned “Hold” rating by KLR Group on Thursday, March 10. Iberia Capital Partners downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, August 17 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 17. The stock of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, May 15 by KLR Group.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $200.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 7,552 shares to 9,850 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 36,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,410 shares, and cut its stake in Randgold Res Ltd (NASDAQ:GOLD).

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,140 activity.