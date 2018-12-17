Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Co (HON) by 8.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 6,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,989 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.48 million, up from 74,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 1.81 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. (MKC) by 35.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc bought 8,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,517 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02 million, up from 22,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $147.09. About 880,657 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker commits to making all plastic packaging reusable by 2025 – Baltimore Business Journal” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebutting Fears About McCormick’s Balance Sheet – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is McCormick Too Expensive Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Maryland agency moving to former McCormick building in Hunt Valley – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 4,202 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 8,252 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. Carroll Financial Associate reported 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 47,211 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Group Inc owns 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 405 shares. Daiwa Securities has invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 104,945 are held by Nordea Inv Mgmt. National Registered Inv Advisor has 4,336 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt holds 20,492 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Rockland Trust Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 38,786 shares. First Fincl In stated it has 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Eqis Cap Mngmt invested 0.14% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Coldstream Capital Management owns 8,599 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. McCormick & Company had 51 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 29. As per Wednesday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by BB&T Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of MKC in report on Wednesday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 12 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 2 with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Edward Jones on Friday, April 7. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 9 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, December 6.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $61.68 million activity. $1.03M worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by Smith Michael R on Tuesday, October 30. 27,700 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares with value of $3.94M were sold by Swift Malcolm. MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M also sold $58,976 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares. Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold 51,300 shares worth $7.29 million. WILSON ALAN D had sold 111,000 shares worth $15.61M. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $710,000 was made by MANGAN MICHAEL D on Wednesday, October 24.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $738.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 10,430 shares to 22,498 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proqr Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 59,141 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 33,220 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 7,547 are owned by Colony Gru Llc. Covington Inv reported 32,700 shares. 10,176 are owned by Condor Mgmt. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc owns 28,120 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 85,664 shares. Moreover, Blue Inc has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,337 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Violich Capital Incorporated reported 47,126 shares stake. Legacy Private Com holds 4,764 shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc stated it has 2.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oakworth Incorporated invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jane Street Limited Liability Corp reported 74,246 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.77 million shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Thursday, December 17 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $172 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 20 by S&P Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 25 report. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 14 report. Argus Research maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 21. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $118 target.