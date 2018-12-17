Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (FSP) by 2.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 46,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.79 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Franklin Street Pptys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 1.08M shares traded or 257.12% up from the average. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) has declined 30.81% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FSP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Street Properties Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSP); 29/03/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ADAG.DE – VERBUND DEPLOYS ADVA FSP 3000 TO POWER RENEWABLE ENERGY AMBITIONS; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q Net $1.43M; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q FFO 22c/Shr-FFO 24c/Shr; 13/03/2018 GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – CNP: LISSOWSKI REPLACES DE VILLENEUVE AS FSP HEAD; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q Rev $66.9M; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 64.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $376,000, down from 3,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $224.05. About 3.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Salley has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 610 shares. Tiger Limited Liability Co has invested 3.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability holds 4,195 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap holds 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 904 shares. 109,400 were accumulated by Omega Advisors. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 1.78M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 50,114 shares or 4.48% of the stock. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arrow Fincl, a New York-based fund reported 4,564 shares. City Hldg reported 195 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 54,176 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comerica owns 5,628 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 103 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $66.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 8,347 shares to 8,361 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 8,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 21 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Piper Jaffray. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, December 11 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $252 target. On Sunday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Sunday, October 8 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $300 target in Friday, September 14 report.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. $746,558 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607.

Among 4 analysts covering Franklin Street Properties (NYSEMKT:FSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Franklin Street Properties had 9 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 4. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 29 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 10. The stock of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital given on Friday, September 8. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $15.0 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 22 by BMO Capital Markets.